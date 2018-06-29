Cebu inmate found dead

A 40-year-old inmate was found lifeless in the hallway of Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) on Friday dawn, June 29.

CPDRC Warden Reynaldo Valmoria identified the inmate as Rico Mabolo Jamago, a resident of Camiguin in Mindanao and detained for drug charges.

Valmoria said that a jail personnel informed him around 4 a.m. who saw the body of Jamago, lifeless.

Valmoria said that Jamagon’s body is now being autopsied to determine the cause of his death.

According to Valmoria, Jamago was arrested in Consolacion town for selling of illegal drugs and was set to be released this August.