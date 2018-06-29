Man arrested for possession of illegal drugs

A 43-year-old alleged drug peddler was arrested by authorities for possession of illegal drugs at Sitio Wak Wak in Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City on Friday early morning, June 29.

The suspect was identified as Monico Payusan, from Sitio Wak Wak.

According to a police report, the suspect attempted to evade the police when he saw them at an intersection.

Police seized a medium sized of suspected shabu from him worth P59,000.

The suspect is now detained at San Nicolas Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.