Man shot dead after attending court hearing in Lapu
A 27-year-old man was shot dead in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City.
Police identified the victim as Fedil Daitol Ybañez, from Sitio Sea Breeze, Barangay Pusok.
Police said that the victim was attending a court hearing before the incident happened.
Police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation and also conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the attack.
