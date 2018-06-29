Man shot dead after attending court hearing in Lapu

A 27-year-old man was shot dead in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City.

Police identified the victim as Fedil Daitol Ybañez, from Sitio Sea Breeze, Barangay Pusok.

Police said that the victim was attending a court hearing before the incident happened.

Police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation and also conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the attack.