BJMP personnel in Mandaue undergo surprise drug test
At least 15 Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) personnel from the Mandaue City Jail’s female dormitory underwent a surprise drug on Friday morning, June 29.
According to Jail Senior Insp. Paulene Bajar said that she personally requested the Crime Laboratory-7 to conduct a drug test as part of their internal cleansing.
About 50 inmates were also subjected to a drug test, added Bajar. The result will be released soon.
