Man arrested in Liloan drug bust

A man was arrested in a drug bust in Barangay Catarman, Liloan town on Thursday evening.

Police identified the suspect as Aldin Niez, 34, from Sitio Repolio, Barangay Catarman.

According to Liloan police chief Supt. Randy Korret, operatives recovered 24 small sachets of suspected shabu worth P16,992, drug paraphernalia, and a 22 caliber revolver from the suspect.

The suspect is now detained at Liloan Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.