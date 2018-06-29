Get your dream car today with these top Honda car picks

Undoubtedly, Honda has been one of the most sought after automobile brands in the world. In nearly seven decades in the market, Honda has continued to create exceptional cars that have amassed titular accolades each of their own. From its timeless quality, fuel efficiency, affordability, drive for comfort, reliability built for longevity, environmental sustainability, down to its style sophistication, it has revolutionized the automobile industry and earned a household name that is incomparable to any.

It didn’t take long for this popular Japanese car brand to land onto the shores of Cebu. With competitors already claiming its spot in the Queen City of the South, Honda Cars Cebu Inc. (HCCI) single-handedly dominated the scene and won the hearts of Cebuanos with its superior automobiles. Providing excellence in service for almost 25 years, HCCI has been the premiere dealership of Honda cars in the Visayas-Mindanao region.

Honda City, always a smart choice

Being one the of the best-selling subcompact vehicles in the world, it is easily the most practical and the easiest to maneuver along city roads. With three “Sub Compact of the Year” awards under its belt, this car is definitely a smart choice, especially for first-time car owners. With its i-VTEC Honda engine, it is among the most powerful in its category that offers the best value for money. Its interior provides comfort beyond relief as it gives generous space for guests and ample storage for goods. Perfect for road cruising, it is one of the most fuel efficient and smoothest cars to pilot for the ultimate road convenience. With its boldly simple yet sophisticated exterior, you will never go underdressed to any occasion with this sedan.

Civic, the classic

This car definitely needs no introduction because it’s one of the best cars in the world. This timeless masterpiece of Honda has a turbocharged VTEC engine designed to be at par with other sport sedans. Over the years, it has continuously maintained and raised the prestige of Honda, bagging countless of awards including “Compact Sedan of the Year” and “Best Engine Performance”. Regardless of its growing popularity, it has persistently retained its low-cost and slow depreciation for value. With its seamless improvements, it is now unlike any other. Along with its capacious interior, its crisp and sporty exterior gives off a reputable stature that is a complete head-turner, which makes anyone want to have this car. May it be the oldest Civic model, this car is easily the best car to sprint on.

Mobilio, the perfect and practical family ride

For a family person who enjoys to drive, getting your hands on the new Mobilio is worth every penny. Completely a novice in the automotive industry, it has already won awards including the “2015 MPV of the Year” award. This multipurpose vehicle might be a mini but it can accommodate seven passengers without reducing its quality for comfort. The smart layout of the interior gives an extensive room capacity where you can practically huddle in. With its cutting-edge technology, this family-oriented car is remarkably engineered to guarantee extreme safety to its passengers. Powered by the i-VTEC Honda engine, expect decent power with low fuel consumption and low emissions. Simple yet sleek, its exterior can transform any family rendezvous worthwhile.

Crossing boundaries with the best crossover

Steer out of town with CR-V, one of the best crossovers in the history of automobiles that has garnered the “Compact SUV of the Year” title under its name for three consecutive years. Powered by the i-DTEC turbocharged diesel engine and its standard and refined i-VTEC petrol engine, it is essentially the perfect vehicle for crossing terrains and long road trips that won’t interrupt with your relaxation. The 7-seater crossover has enough room capacity ideal for a big family and a cargo space that can load up a bunch. Its exterior screams class in every edge, perfectly complimenting its sport elements. With its constantly upgrading technology and newly modified ground clearance, it surely won’t be a bumpy ride for a compact-styled SUV that is truly one of a kind.

Among a sea of cars racing for its rightful place on top, beauty is subjective but there are just some cars associated with the word without any other. May it be the newcomer and low-key yet best-selling Brio or the timeless masterpiece of Honda which is the Civic, the real beauty of the brand is helping you realize your dreams by owning a car you deserve – a Honda.

