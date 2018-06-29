Greenery Cebu hosts party for kids

More than 90 children trooped to The Greenery Cebu last May 21, 2018 as they were treated to Jollibee party, one of the highlights of the commercial center’s second anniversary celebration.

The Greenery is a four-storey commercial building along Pope John Paul II Avenue in Kasambagan, Cebu City. It is home to great dining outlets, beauty and wellness clinics, unique shops and creative offices. It also features The Green Zone, a 600-square meter open space fit for outdoor events.

“It was priceless to see them (the kids) happy. For our anniversary, we really thought of giving back to the community. We are blessed to celebrate our second year and we wanted to share what we have,” said Anna Luna Branzuela, Unit Manager of The Greenery Cebu.

Branzuela and the rest of The Greenery team extended their gratitude to the officials of Barangay Kasambagan for supporting the event and allowing the kids to visit them.

“We thank Barangay Kasambagan especially Gloriden Lepiten for accommodating us. They made our anniversary celebration a fruitful one,” added Branzuela.

At the party, the kids played various games.

Other than enjoying the prizes and giveaways, The Greenery also gave the children backpacks filled with school supplies such as notebooks, papers and pencils, among others.

“It is about school time and we want to provide them (the kids) at least a few of what they will be needing in school as our token of appreciation for taking part in our anniversary celebration,” said Emily Arenas-Vergara of The Greenery.

Meantime, The Greenery also launched a book drive campaign as part of its second anniversary celebration.

To date, Arenas-Vergara said they have collected four boxes of donated books and still counting.

“We are inviting everyone to drop by The Greenery and donate their old and gently used books. This will surely make another bookworm happy. The collected books will be given to our neighboring barangays,” said Arenas-Vergara. /PR