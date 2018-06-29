SK Fed Prex opposes proposal to conduct drug tests on elem students

Cebu’s Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation President opposed to the plan of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to conduct a mandatory drug test for elementary students.

Jericho Rubio, however, approved the conduct of drug tests among high school and tertiary students.

He added that the government should not waste its budget by conducting drug tests to elementary students.

Instead, he suggested to allocate the budget to other programs.

The 18-year-old SK Federation President will sit as an ex-officio member of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) starting on July 2.

He will also sit as co-chairman on the Committee of Anti-Drug Abuse.