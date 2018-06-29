NBI agent arrested for slapping daughter

An agent of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) was arrested for allegedly slapping his 13-year-old daughter in Sanciangko St. In Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City past 11 p.m. on Thursday, June 28.

Benito Macapañas Jr., an NBI Administrative Aide VI Agent was arrested for slapping his daughter inside their house.

According to Senior Insp. John Kareen Escober of carbon police station, the arrest came after the suspect’s wife reported the incident.

Escober added that Macapañas was angry after her daughter did not go home for three days.

The responding team recovered a 357 magnum revolver with six live bullets from the suspect’s possession.

Macapañas is now detained at Carbon Police station pending the filing of charges against him for violating Republic Act 7610 or the “Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act”.