Learn Japanese language for free!

Cebu will once again conquer Asia as it ventures into partnership with a Japanese company in bringing world class Cebuanos into the Land of the Rising Sun, Japan!

The festive ribbon-cutting ceremony held at IEC Convention Center Cebu last June 8, 2018, led by the Chairman of Duros Group, Mr. Rafaelito Barrino, and General Manager of Onodera Group, Mr. Jun Kumagai, formally opened the doors of Person World Cebu Academy (PWC); an initiative brought about by the unification of two companies with the same philosophies that aims to aid and help enhance the capabilities of Cebuanos to become Nurse Workers (Caregivers) and be trained for a span of 6 months in mastering the Nihongo (Japanese) language for FREE!

Prioritizing residents from Liloan, senior-high graduates with ages from 20 to 25 years old, who are interested to join must first pass the pre-enrollment requirements, screening and basic Japanese comprehension tests in order to be qualified for this vocational program. Being the first branch to be launched in Cebu, it aims to cater 160 students for this year. So far, 105 students are already enrolled and being trained. Slots are still very much available to interested applicants.

For more details and inquiries, you may contact the HR Manager of PWD, Ms. Angeli Limpag – 0926-416-2071.