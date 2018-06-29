Can promising Rocacurva lead CIT-U to first victory?

Up-and-coming wingman Kenny Rogers Rocacurva is a young man who prefers to let his game do all the talking.

Soft-spoken off the hardcourt but deadly on it, the youngster will face an acid test today as he and the rest of the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats take on the reigning Cesafi champions, University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers in the Cesafi Partner’s Cup Preseason Tournament at the Cebu Coliseum.

Fresh off an incredible 43-point performance in their double overtime loss to the University of San Jose-Recoletos last weekend and his starring role for San Francisco, which he has led to the North Division finals in the ongoing Governor’s Cup 2018, the 19-year-old is slowly gaining the attention of Cebuano basketball fans everywhere.

Before moving to CIT-U, Rocacurva bared that he tried to make the USJ-R squad and joined their tryouts for four straight days. He also tried out for UV as well as the University of Cebu but to no avail.

It appears, though, that the left-handed wingman has found a home in the lair of the Wildcats, with head coach Bembem Alcaraz praising him for his skill level that goes beyond his years.

“Kenny has immense potential. I am very surprised with what he has shown. He’s been very disciplined and he also has a very high basketball IQ. He plays multiple positions and plays good defense and offense. But the very best part might be his humility, he just does what he is told and he does it excellently.”

The sentiments were echoed by Rocacurva’s head coach on San Francisco’s basketball squad, former Mapua guard, Christian Liaz.

“Kenny is a very coachable player. And most of all, his attitude, both on and off the floor is very commendable.”

Rocacurva’s talents, though, will be put to test as he tries to help the Wildcats, who have an 0-4 (win-loss) record, bag their first win against a Green

Lancers team that is vying for the solo leadership in the standings.

UV is currently tied with UC at 4-0.

Games today:

Cebu Coliseum

3:30 p.m. – UC vs. USPF (High School)

5 p.m. – CIT-U vs. UV (College)