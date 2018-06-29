Cebuano Ron Dennison bent on making impact for Navotas in MPBL

CEBUANO wingman Ron Dennison is keen on establishing himself as an “impact” player in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup.

Playing for the Navotas Clutch, the Far Eastern University product did just that, scoring four points in the final minute to help lift his squad past the Caloocan Supremos, 59-55.

Dennison finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

A hard-nosed player on both ends of the floor, Dennison has gotten himself involved in his fair share of scrums in the UAAP. Now, he just wants to make sure he makes the most out of every second he is out there on the hardcourt.

“I don’t intend to make noise in MPBL, I aim to make an impact,” said Dennison, who is also a product of the University of the Visayas in Cebu.

Dennison’s impact may not often reflect on the scoresheet and the 6-foot-1 wingman said that’s just how he likes it.

“Playing with the love of basketball is what I want to impart with our team. This is not all about statistics for me. I also want to be an inspiration for the team to not give up and to push even harder,” Dennison said.

Also playing for Go for Gold in the PBA D-League alongside his high school teammate and college rival, Paul Desiderio, Dennison shared that having dual responsibilities takes its eventual toll on his body. However, the goal of one day donning a PBA jersey and playing in Asia’s first pay for play league is what motivates him to do well.

“Playing in MPBL and D-League at the same time is physically challenging for me but my love for basketball eases the stress. When you have goals to achieve you can never go tired, I just take a deep breath and pray harder.”

But for now, Dennison said the lessons he is learning in both leagues is serving him well in his basketball journey.

“This is really my stepping stone to become more mature and just be more savvy in playing. You’ll never know, I just might get lucky and reach my goal,” Dennison said.