Inter-BPO Volleyball tournament to hold games in different barangays

EXPECT a grander Inter-BPO Volleyball tournament when it unfolds on August 11 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Among the key developments of the annual tournament is the holding of games in different barangay gyms in Cebu City.

This will be beneficial for both the barangays and the BPO companies since there will be a job fair that will be held in every venue.

The list of participants for this year and the details of the job fair have yet to be finalized but organizers are looking at around eight or more teams for this season.

The proceeds of the two-month long tournament will be used as funding for a feeding program or Brigada Eskwela, a program that provides financial aid in the education of promising students in partner barangays.

Teleperformance is the reigning mens’ champion while Sykes is the defending women’s title holder.

“I expect to see old volleyball players but I look forward to the new faces. More importantly, I expect good competition,” said Giovanni Devero, the tournament chairperson. “This year, we will make [the tournament] big and grand.”

Highlighting opening day will be a street dance competition and the search for the Mr. and Ms. Cebu Inter BPO Volleyball Club.

This is the first time since the founding of the tournament back in 2011 that the tournament will partner with the Cebu City Government thru the

Cebu City Call Center Program, which was created to cater to the needs and welfare of the BPO companies in Cebu as well as their employees.