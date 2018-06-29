Eight scheduled games in Formative Cup today

A TOTAL of eight games will entertain basketball fans in Liloan, north of Cebu, as the 1st Formative Cup 2018 Inter-Company and Inter-Subdivision Basketball Tournament resumes this afternoon at the school grounds of the Formative Academic and Skills Development School in the town’s Barangay Cotcot.

In last Sunday’s opening ceremonies, Fel and Pil Gas Station opened its Inter-Company campaign with a 78-66 routing of Enrod Builders.

Games this afternoon, also in the Inter-Company, are ASCC versus R3VN Merchandising; Doms Auto Parts against Kriskatkai Lumber; Colorado Subdivision vs. D&C Coliseum; and Aspa against Angga Maturan.

In the Under 17 contest, games are Formative vs. Perez Compound, Schildknecht A vs. V-Drink, Schildknecht B vs. Compre Ballers and Langy vs. Mt. Olives.

Aside from the first game during the opening ceremonies, Good Harvest Team also ended with the Best in Uniform while Trisheavel Condes Canono of Schildknecht School was adjudged as the Best Muse.