Alcoy ecotourism project gets P2M boost

RDC-7 BOHOL MEET

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol- The nature park of Alcoy town in Cebu province will be developed and rehabilitated after the Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (RDC-7) approved on Friday the proposal for the development and rehabilitation of the Alcoy Eco-tourism Project.

The proposed P2 million for Nug-as, Alcoy will help the community develop and boost its eco-tourism competence as it offers bird watching and nature trekking activities for tourists.

The protected timberland in Barangay Nug-as of Alcoy town, 93.4 kilometers south of Cebu City, is the largest, remaining national forest reserve in the province of Cebu. It is the home to endemic and endangered species of birds like the hawk owls, Cebu flowerpecker, alimukon (Cebu white-eared brown dove) and siloy (Cebu black shama).

A resolution will be forwarded to concerned agencies like the Department of Tourism, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), formerly the Philippine Tourism Authority or the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for possible funding.

The RDC-7 second quarter full council meeting was held in Tagbilaran City on Friday morning presided by internationally renowned furniture designer Kenneth Cobonpue.

The infrastructure development sector also proposed that the Compostela port/ wharf development project and the proposed additional works to upgrade the Bohol Panglao International Airport (BPIA) before the facility could open in August of this year.

The P 7.773-billion Bohol Panglao International Airport (BPIA) is now 87.62 percent complete and is set for turnover to the government on August 16, with only the main facilities such as the passenger terminal, runway and control tower.

Part of the upgrades that BPIA, according to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) through its Airport Project Manager Engr. Edgardo Mangalili, were the cargo terminal, a runway extension, a parallel taxiway running along the length of the runway and a fuel depot and hydrant system that allows uninterrupted airport operation even with plane re-fueling ongoing.

When the airport opens in August, it just means that airlines with cargo, would have to build their temporary cargo terminals.

On the other hand, to make the airport more attractive to long haul flights, DOTr said that the existing 2.5 kilometer runway would be extended further by 300 meters.

Other priority projects identified during the RDC-7 meeting were the Metro Cebu Urban Transport Masterplan study, Bohol Integrated and Comprehensive and Support Program for agro industrial development and the Bohol Provincial Commodity Investment Plan for Cassava.

The council also approved all the proposed for funding in the next fiscal year.

After the meeting, the members also visited the Bohol Panglao International Airport in the afternoon.