YES TO OPLAN TAMBAY

Militant groups in Cebu who held a protest on Friday (June 29) to condemn the Oplan Tambay, or the police crackdown against street loiterers, faced criticims from a number of netizens.

Joao Rei commented, “These idiotic rallyists are oblivious to the fact that loitering is frowned upon by developed nations (particularly the West and East Asia) due to its negative effects on the economy and mindset of its citizens.”

Kristine Kaye Alili said, “People nowadays. Stop blaming the government, tuition fees were even given for free.”

While Joanne Rosales wrote, “Look how Filipinos blame everything to the government when in fact, everything starts within ourselves. I mean, sometimes when opportunity knocks, we neglect but when we need it, we seek for it.”

The militant groups carried placards demanding a stop to the arrest of tambays, or loiterers, as it is prune to human rights abuses..

Want to share your comments on pressing issues? Comment them on the official

Facebook and Twitter pages of Cebu Daily News.