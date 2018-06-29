Police find no witnesses to testify in Go’s slaying

INVESTIGATORS in the shooting to death of a Fil-Chinese businessman believed to be a big-time drug peddler, are finding it hard to extract testimonies from possible witnesses.

“Nahadlok man gud kuno sila kay basin maapil sa kaso ug madumtan sa mga suspek,” said Llanes. (They are afraid that the cohorts of the victim might hunt them down).

Businessman Gary Ong Go was shot to death by assailants on board a van with plate No. BOO 928 past 8 a.m. on Tuesday in front of his girlfriend’s house in Barangay Poblacion, Cordova.

The 57-year-old businessman, who was reportedly on the list of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA -7), succumbed to gunshot wounds to his chest and head.

Case investigator SPO1 Eleazar Llanes, said the plate number of the gray van boarded by the assailants was not registered with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and was believed to be tampered.

Llanes said that they are also verifying reports that Go was a quantity surveyor of ASEC Dev’t and Construction Corp., a company based in Cubao, Quezon City which allegedly has an ongoing project in Barangay Mactan.

However, ASEC Dev’t denied this information in a letter sent to CDN by Mary Rose R. Tenchavez, AVP for HRD.

“Gary Go has never been its employee, and the company has not in any way or at any instance whatsoever, dealt with him,” read part of the letter.

Llanes said that Go’s son, who was taking care of his funeral arrangements, is also not cooperating with their investigation.