77 Talisay Job Order employees, one BJMP personnel test positive

THE Talisay City government will have to let go of 77 job order (JO) employees who were found positive of drug use after a three-day mandatory drug testing conducted by the City Health Office.

The city has 1,341 JO employees.

Lino Alazado, the head of the City Health Office, said that the figures are very discouraging. He added that the results will not be subjected to confirmatory tests.

He revealed that there will be a separate drug test for regular employees.

Meanwhile, Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas said that it greatly pained him to know that there are so many job order employees who tested positive for illegal drugs.

“These employees really need a job but they have to go,” Gullas said. Gullas also suggested that elected officials in Talisay City should undergo drug testing.

In a related development, a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Vissayas (BJMP-7) personnel also failed a random drug test conducted on Thursday, June 29.

J/Chief Supt. Arnold Buenacosa, BJMP-7 director, told Cebu Daily News that the personnel was assigned at the female dormitory of the Mandaue City Jail.

“I did it, para malaman talaga natin kung sino sa mga kawani natin ang naliligaw ang landas. Basically this drug testing is part of our internal cleansing,” Buenacosa told CDN.

He said that they are still waiting for the result of the confirmatory test, a positive outcome of which would mean the filing of appropriate charges and possible dismissal from service.