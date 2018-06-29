Ex-village chief owns gun recovered from Dumpit

THE firearm recovered from slain SPO1 Adonis Dumpit was found to be registered under the name of outgoing Tejero Barangay Captain Jessielou Cadungog, the police said.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, the director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said they would investigate why Dumpit had the firearm owned by Cadungog.

“Katingalahan nganong naa niya. So we will be checking unsay nahitabo,” said Sinas.

(It is a big question why Dumpit had the firearm. So we will be checking what happened)

Cadungog, in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News on Friday, June 28, confirmed that the .45 caliber gun was his.

But he said Dumpit, his neighbor and “kumpare” in Barangay Tejero in Cebu City for more than 10 years, purchased the gun from him for P80,000 in 2017.

“It was in 2017 when he needed a .45 caliber to join in a shooting competition.

He said he only had a 9mm so he needed one,” said Cadungog.

He added that the ownership of the gun was not yet transferred to Dumpit since the latter was only able to pay around P20,000.

“The deed of sale showed he needed to pay P80,000. But we negotiated to have the payment through installment. As of now, he only managed to pay at least P20,000,” Cadungog explained.