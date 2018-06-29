NO HONORS FOR DUMPIT

Despite being a decorated police officer, SPO1 Adonis Dumpit will not have any police honors.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, the director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), in a press conference yesterday said that they will not give

police honors to Dumpit since he was killed in a police operation against illegal drugs.

“It was a legitimate operation (so) walay police honors during his (burial). I already informed Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) … because (he was) a bad example of being a policeman,” said Sinas.

In his 20 years in the police force, Dumpit received awards and commendations and was dreaded by Cebu City’s underworld characters in 2000 for hunting down petty criminals.

He made waves for purging Cebu City of criminals with the full support of Mayor Tomas Osmeña and headed a group of elite cops and sharp shooters, tagged as “Hunter Team.”

But PRO-7 confirmed that there was no reason to give any honors to a cop, despite his earlier reputation, who ended his police career with involvement in the illegal drug trade, an allegation vehemently denied by his immediate family.

Even as his inclusion in the list of narco-cops was still under investigation, Sinas said there was no question that he died amid allegations that he was a big time drug dealer operating in Bohol.

Dumpit was intercepted by the operatives along F. Dagohoy Circumference Road in Purok 1, about 200 meters from his rented house in Barangay San Isidro, Tagbilaran City at past 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 27.

It was a joint operation conducted by PRO-7’s Regional Intelligence Division (RID-7) and the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7).

Authorities said that Dumpit was supposed to deliver illegal drugs to Cabawan District in Tagbilaran City the day he was intercepted.

The operatives were able to recover 15 sachets of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu with a street value of P90,000.

No family benefits

Aside from denying him police honors, Dumpit’s family will not also get death benefits, except for the monetary equivalent of his unused leave credits.

“His family will only received unused or credited leaves. The rest wala na siyay madawat (he will not receive other benefits),” said Sinas.

Josephine, Dumpit’s ex-wife and the mother of his son, was not surprised by the decision of the PRO-7 but still hoped that the Philippine National Police hierarchy would reverse it.

Nanghinaot mi (that PRO-7 will change its decision). Iampo lang na namo. Walay imposible sa prayer,” said Josephine.

(We are still hoping that PRO-7 will change its decision. We will pray for it. We know nothing is impossible through prayer).

Josephine, however, said that they have also contacted a lawyer and would refer all data and communication that stated that the slain policeman was no longer entitled to any death benefit that would be given to his family.

The .45 caliber pistol

Meanwhile, investigating policemen found that the .45 caliber pistol recovered from Dumpit was not owned by the latter.

Sinas said that it was a licensed firearm but it was not the service firearm of Dumpit.

Sinas said that their investigation also showed that the firearm recovered from Dumpit was under the name of outgoing Tejero Barangay Captain Jessielou Cadungog.

He said that they will investigate as to why Dumpit had the firearm owned by Cadungog.

“Katingalahan nganong naa niya. So we will be checking unsay nahitabo,” said Sinas.

(It is a big question why Dumpit had the firearm. So we will be checking what happened)

Classmates can’t come to wake?

In an interview with GMA-7 Cebu, Josephine said that since the start of the wake of Dumpit at a funeral parlor in downtown Cebu City, she has not seen any police officer visiting the wake.

“Walay niari dinhi (police officer). Sukad nigikan siya sa Bohol, kami ra sa akong anak (here). Wala g’yud maski police assistance, wala g’yud,” said Josephine.

(No police officers came here. Since his body arrived from Bohol, only me and my son are here. There was no police assistance as well).

There were allegations that the colleagues of Dumpit were prohibited from visiting his wake.

On the reports that the classmates of Dumpit are prohibited to visit his wake, Sinas said that he did not prohibit any police officer to visit his wake.

“Wala man gibawalan. Picture-an lang namo sila. Moadto sila walay problema picture-an lang nga nangadto mo. Kun mahadlok sila problema nana nila,” said Sinas.

(We did not prohibit them. We will just take pictures of them. If they will go then we will take a picture that they went there. If they are now afraid to go there, then it’s their problem)

Sinas reiterated that he did not make any order prohibiting Dumpit’s classmates from going to the wake and taking picture of the police officers is just their way to know who visited the wake of Dumpit.