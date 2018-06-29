LTO-7 to release new license plates on July 5

The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has rescheduled the release of new car license plates from July 2, this Monday, to July 5, a Thursday.

LTO-7 Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec said they decided to move back the releasing date as they have yet to complete requirements in order to release the at least 2,500 car license plates in the region.

The first batch of plates that have arrived are only those for vehicles that registered between July to October in 2016, Caindec said.

He, however, assured that there are still additional license plates to arrive this year.

Caindec said the car plates will be distributed directly to car dealers next week.