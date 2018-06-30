Fire hits 20 houses in Barangay Mambaling

A fire razed 20 houses in Sitio Pagatpat Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City at past 1 a.m, Saturday (June 30).

Senior Fire Officer 4 Jovito Abelgas, ground commander of the fire incident, said that the fire alarm was received at 1:27 a.m.

Investigators found that the fire started in the house of a certain Lando Pacres. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Nagiel Bañacia, head of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), said that the Cebu City Government will provide assistance to the victims such as relief goods.

The fire victims are temporarily housed at a covered court in Sitio Biking of the same barangay.