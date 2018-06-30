VM Labella to run for mayor in 2019 elections
Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella announced that he will be challenging incumbent Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña in the May 2019 elections.
In a statement sent to members of the media, Labella said time is of the essence for members of the opposition Barug Team Rama-PDP Laban.
“Our supporters apparently want clarity on this issue. The clock is ticking even as the May 2019 elections near. A decision must be made if the political opposition here wants to battle its political opponents with adequate preparation. That is why I have to finally come up with a decision after studying all my options for 2019,” said Labella.
