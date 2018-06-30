Civilian arrested for drug possession, usurpation of authority

A civilian was arrested after he was caught wearing a police athletic uniform in Sitio Central Barangay Luz, Cebu City on Friday evening (June 29).

The arrested person was identified as Greggy Cortes, a resident of the same place.

Senior Insp. Dindo Juanito Alaras, commander of Mabolo police station, instructed his team to verify the information they received about a man pretending to be a policeman.

Upon questioning him, Cortes failed to present his badge numberm which prompted the arresting personnel to frisk him.

A medium sized sachet of suspected shabu was also seized from Cortes’ possession, with an estimated value of P20,000.