Civilian arrested for drug possession, usurpation of authority
A civilian was arrested after he was caught wearing a police athletic uniform in Sitio Central Barangay Luz, Cebu City on Friday evening (June 29).
The arrested person was identified as Greggy Cortes, a resident of the same place.
Senior Insp. Dindo Juanito Alaras, commander of Mabolo police station, instructed his team to verify the information they received about a man pretending to be a policeman.
Upon questioning him, Cortes failed to present his badge numberm which prompted the arresting personnel to frisk him.
A medium sized sachet of suspected shabu was also seized from Cortes’ possession, with an estimated value of P20,000.
