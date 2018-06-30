MCIA’s new Terminal 2 to start operations tomorrow

Stakeholders of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) gathered together at the airport’s new Terminal 2 on Saturday morning (June 30).

Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Dennis Villarojo led the mass and blessing of the P17.5 billion facility, which will start commercial operations tomorrow, July 1.

“Airports are convergence points for communities to grow. It’s here you witness two of the most profound emotions of persons — the pain of goodbye and the joy of welcoming loved ones,” Villarojo said in his homily.

Officials from the GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. (GMCAC), the MCIA Authority, and Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza were among those who attended the activity.

Spanning 65,500 square meters, Terminal 2 is dedicated to serving all international flights. The old Terminal 1 will be used solely for domestic flight operations.

Check-in process in Terminal 2 will start as early as 1 a.m. on July 1.

The first flight scheduled to arrive at MCIA’s new terminal is China Eastern Airlines MU 5023 from Shanghai Pudong Airport at 3:40 a.m.

On the other hand, the first flight scheduled to depart from Terminal 2 is China Eastern Airlines MU 5024 returning flight to Shanghai, China.