Cruise in style with Seahorse Houseboats and Yachts

What was then a luxury experience is now something you can experience at the palm your hand. If you’re planning for an outdoor rendezvous or a relaxing escapade in touch with nature with your family and friends without significantly costing a fortune, a new leisure excitement that is within your reach is here to save you on your itinerary dilemma!

Making waves in the lifestyle scene in the bustling metropolis of Cebu, Seahorse Houseboats and Yachts unveils their newest offerings which include daily sunset cruises, island hopping and private yacht rentals that will surely be another trending recreational activities that would captivate the interests of foreign nationals and locals alike who want to experience the beauty of the Queen City of the South in a different setting.

Started way back in Sinulog last January 2013 by Virgina Suganob Catigan, Chief Operating Officer of Seahorse Houseboats and Yachts, as one of the culminating activity of the festivities, envisioned to cater individuals in all sectors of the society, it became a dream turned reality as a rising public demand outgrew their expectations. Their success eventually paved the company to be commercially available to the public.

In addition to their growing number of vessels is their new 48 footer and double-decker, Catamaran that can accommodate 50 pax on board. Now you can tag along with you, your whole family and friends and enjoy special packages curated by Seahorse Houseboats and Yachts to perfectly fit your needs.

Sunset Cruise

For a staggering rate of P3,500 per head, enjoy the sunset cruise as you go adrift the Mactan Channel in Cebu. Bask in the sunset glow that momentarily illuminates the horizon because when the night falls, a dinner buffet fit for royalty awaits. Satisfy your palate with a complimentary glass of wine because what’s a mini excursion without a little kick? On board is a disk jockey that will hype up the crowd with his transition of ambient house music to heart-pounding beats that will reverberate in the cruise’s idyllic atmosphere. Be all smiles when the official photographer’s camera points at you, he’s there to document the whole rendezvous.

Island Hopping by Yacht

Hop along as the captain sets sail to the beautiful paradise of Olango, Hilutungan and Nalusuan. For P4,500 per head you can enjoy an all expenses-paid mini expedition to some of Cebu’s surrounding islands with your friends and family. En route to the destination, take pleasure on a lavish lunch buffet that is loaded with a wide array of food choices from fresh seafood to premium meats. Whether you like to lounge in and bathe under the sun, or relish in the underwater world of marine flora and fauna, or learn the basics of fishing or just simply swim to your heart’s content, there will never be a dull moment in this one of a kind tropical island hopping experience.

Kalanggaman Island

Blessed with clear turquoise waters, lush palm trees and sand as glorious as a pearl, is this hidden gem nestled in between Cebu and Leyte. With Seahorse Houseboats and Yachts, you can now witness the picturesque beauty of Kalanggaman Island with your family and friends with a tantalizing rate of P3,150 per head only. As the voyage takes its course to the paradise, the journey will never be complete without a sumptuous lunch buffet that will prepare you to the splendor of nature that lies ahead of you. Laze away and savor the afternoon sun cause you might just need that dose of energy the very moment the boat lands on the pristine shores of the island. A myriad of activities and unobstructed scenery awaits you. It’s truly a gastronomical feast as the trip is wrapped with another dinner buffet that will be the cherry on top to your whole island adventure.

Whether its an intimate soiree with a loved one, or private celebrations with family and friends or simply an escapade from the hustle and bustle of the city, it is now possible with Seahorse Houseboats and Yachts.

For inquiries and reservations you may contact them through contact numbers: 032-2730094 / 0905-283-1009 or you may visit their facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Seahorse-Houseboats-Cebu-1347307241998538/.