FIRST FOUR OFFICIAL METRO MANILA FILM 2018 ENTRIES ANNOUNCED

FILMS starring Vice Ganda, Coco Martin, Vic Sotto, Kim Chiu, Jericho Rosales and Anne Curtis are the first four official entries to this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

This was revealed through a Facebook live on MMFF’s official page last Friday.

The list was also posted on the page after the live video.

“Congratulations to the first four official entries to the 2018 Metro Manila Film Festival! #MMFF2018,” the post reads.

The first entry is “Aurora” topbilled by Anne Curtis and directed by Yam Laranas under Viva Films.

The Kapamilya host and actress posted a teaser poster on her Instagram account to announce the film’s inclusion in the film fest.

“AURORA. Official entry of the Metro Manila Film Festival 2018. Here’s a teaser of the film by @yamlaranas. From @aliudentertainment and

@vivafilms. See you sa parade,” she captioned the poster.

In 2008, Curtis headlined the MMFF entry, “Baler” with Jericho Rosales. Curtis was also named Best Actress during that year’s MMFF Awards Night.

The second MMFF 2018 entry that was announced is “Fantastica: the Princess, the Prince, and the Perya.” The film stars Vice Ganda, Maris Racal, Loisa Andalio, and Maymay Entrata and will be directed by Barry Gonzales under ABS-CBN Productions Inc. and Viva Films.

Last year, Vice Ganda headlined the film festival’s highest-grossing movie, “The Revenger Squad” with Daniel Padilla and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

The film earned more than P500

million and bagged the People’s Choice Award during the 2017 MMFF Awards Night.

The third MMFF entry “Girl in the Orange Dress” features Kim Chiu, Jericho Rosales, Jessy Mendiola, Sam Milby, Keith Thompson and Tom Rodriguez.

The movie is directed by Jay Abello under Quantum Films and MJM Productions.

In 2009, Chiu was part of two MMFF entries: “I Love You, Goodbye” and “All You Need is Pag-ibig.”

Rosales, on the other hand, was part of the MMFF 2017 film, “Siargao.”

Directed by Paul Soriano, the movie went home with the most number of awards, including Best Supporting Actress (Jasmine Curtis-Smith), Best Editor (Mark Victor), Best Cinematography (Siargao), Best Original Theme Song, and Best Sound.

In 2015, Rosales also headlined “Walang Forever” with Jennylyn Mercado. Both actors won the top acting awards.

The fourth MMFF 2018 entry announced last Friday was “Popoy En Jack: the Puliscredibles,” which brings together for the first time two of the festival’s major draws: Coco Martin and Vic Sotto.

The movie is directed by Martin himself under CCM Film Production, Mzet Productions, and APT Entertainment.

This is Martin’s second MMFF movie that he personally directed after last year’s “Ang Panday.”

“Ang Panday” bagged the Best in Visual Effects, Children’s Choice Award, and Fernandoe Poe Jr. Memorial Award during the 2017 MMFF Awards Night.

Sotto’s entry last year was the comedy, “Meant to Beh” which also starred Dawn Zulueta, JC Santos, Gabbi Garcia, Ruru Madrid, and child star Sebastian Benedict “Baeby Baste” Granfon Arumpac, who won Best Child Performer.

Noel Ferrer, a talent manager and multimedia producer, explained on his Instagram account that there were 24 scripts from which the Selection Committee headed by National Artist Bienvenido Lumbera chose the top four.

The criteria included artistic excellence (40 percent), commercial appeal (40 percent), Filipino cultural sensibility (10 percent), and global appeal (10 percent).

There will be eight official entries.

“The next four will be selected from among the finished films whose deadline will be on September 21,” Ferrer said.

According to its Facebook page, MMFF is “an annual celebration of Filipino talents which is held every Christmas season.”