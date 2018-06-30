Cepca’s June tiff on today in new venue

THE JUNE edition of the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association kicks off today at a new venue, the Ayala Center Cebu, which is expected to draw Cepca’s best woodpushers who hope to clinch the monthly title and qualify for the grand finals later this year.

The tournament will have a five-round Swiss system format which will be divided into two divisions — A and B. Division A will have five minutes playing time while division B will have 15 minutes.

The tournament’s top purse is P1,500 while the second placer will get P1,000. Third placer receives P700, fourth placer with P500, and P300 for the fifth placer.

Registration fee is pegged at P200 for the Cepca members while P100 for the ladies and kiddies players.

So far, Cepca’s grand finals qualifiers are Eduard Dela Torre for January, Mario Bustillo for February, Rogelio Enriquez Jr. for March, Joselito Loquez for April, and Zilberstein Torres for May.

The tournament will kick off at 1:30 p.m.