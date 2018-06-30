‘Fight of Champions’ offers 4 world title fights

BOXING legend Manny Pacquiao is gunning for one of four world titles at stake in the “Fight of Champions” against WBA champion Lucas Matthysse in a card that promises to electrify the Axiata Arena on July 15.

Playing the unlikely role as challenger in an inspired bid to win an unprecedented 11th world title, the only eight-weight division boxing champion Pacquiao (59-7-2, 36 KOs), is training doubly hard against the dangerous Matthysse of Argentina (39-4, 36 KOs).

The World Boxing Association has recently ordered Jhack Tepora of the Philippines (21-0, 16 KOs) to fight Edivaldo “Indio” Ortega of Mexico (26-1-1, 12 KOs) for the vacant WBA featherweight title.

This will be Ortega’s first match outside Mexico and his major title shot.

Tepora, who has previously won minor titles, is just too eager to show his wares in a larger stage as he has scored knockouts in his last five outings.

“Fight of Champions,” which has a total of 11 fights, will be beamed live throughout the world. MP Promotions, the promotional company put up by Pacquiao, loaded up the card with boxers raring to showcase their talent and potential.

Lu Bin (1-0), the talented Jinan, China boxer with a sterling amateur career, has been given the title shot by the WBA against Carlos “CCC” Canizales of Venezuela.

Should Lu Bin upset the heavy-handed Canizales, (20-0-1, 16-KOs), he will become the first boxer in history to become world champion in just his second fight.

Moruti Mthalane of South Africa, the 35-year-old veteran (35-2, 24 KOs), is unbeaten in his last 12 fights since losing to Nonito Donaire Jr. in November 2008. He will face Pakistan’s amateur standout Muhammad Waseem, (8-0, 6 KOs) for the IBF flyweight crown.

Two Australians will also be in the undercard.

George Kambosos Jr. (14-0, 8 KOs) will fight Filipino JR Magboo (17-1, 8 KOs) while Terry Tzouramanis will meet another Filipino world title hopeful, Jayar Inson of Davao.

Other undercard fights pit Malaysia’s Theena Thalayan (5-0, 2 KOs) vs India’s Siddharth Varma (4-1, 1 KO); Kuala Lumpur native Ailman Abu Bakar (7-0, 3 KOs) vs Indonesian Abdi (5-2, 2 KOs) and Harmonito dela Torre of General Santos City, Philippines, (19-1, 12 KOs) vs unbeaten Chinese Yongqiang Yang (10-0, 7 KOs).

Other Filipinos in the card include Vincent Astrolabio (10-1, 7 KOs) vs Yuuki Kobayashi of Japan (13-7, 7 KOs) and Juan Miguel Elorde (25-1, 13 KOs) vs Ratchanon Sawangsoda of Thailand (12-2, 12 KOs).