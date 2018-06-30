Policemen dismayed by PRO-7’s directive

PICTURE-TAKING ORDER

Several police officers have expressed disappointment and dismay over the decision of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) to photograph members of the police force who will visit the wake of SPO1 Adonis Dumpit.

Two police officers who requested not to be identified, aired their displeasure to Cebu Daily News.

Cardo, 45, a police officer for more than 15 years, said he shared a close bond with Dumpit when they were both assigned in Cebu City.

He said that the moment he learned of Dumpit’s untimely death, he was already preparing to visit his wake and pay his last respects.

But now that a directive coming from no less than PRO-7 head Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, that policemen visiting Dumpit’s wake will be photographed, Cardo said he now has some hesitation.

“I am dismayed since it feels like I am not allowed, indirectly, to visit my colleague’s wake. But I will just follow their directives for now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Philip, who has been a police officer for eight years now, said the decision of PRO-7 is a bitter pill to swallow because he considered Dumpit an idol back when he was still a teenager dreaming of a career in the police force.

“When I was a teenager, I greatly admired Chief Dumpit’s remarkable accomplishments. He was also the reason why I decided to become part of the PNP (Philippine National Police). Like him, I wanted to help people,” said Philip.

He said that he hasn’t had the chance to pay his last respects yet to his “hero.”

“I also don’t believe he was into illegal drugs,” Philip added.

Even though he hasn’t read the PRO-7 directive, lawyer Christopher Ruiz said policemen who are friends of the slain cop should never feel threatened if they want to visit his wake.

“If you know that your conscience is clean, there’s nothing to worry,” Ruiz said.

The lawyer said he and Dumpit have been friends since 1992 when they met in the Police Constabulary of the Integrated National Police.

Burial

Meanwhile, Dumpit’s ex-wife, Josephine Dumpit, told CDN in a separate interview that his remains will be buried either Monday (July 2) or Wednesday (July 4).

“As of now, we’re still finalizing the documents needed, such as his death certificate, before we can proceed with the burial. That’s why we haven’t come up with the final date yet,” said Josephine.

One of Dumpit’s adopted kids in Bohol, who requested to be identified only as John Walter, said that since last Thursday, June 28, he hasn’t seen any uniformed policeman visit his daddy’s wake.

But he added that a lot of people who claimed to have known the multi-awarded cop have extended aid, either money or food.

Dumpit and his live-in partner Ma. Ella Amores, have at least 13 adopted children in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.