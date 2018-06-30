Three men tried to burn Infinity bar

THREE armed men allegedly disarmed the security guard of Infinity KTV & Music Lounge past 4 a.m. on Saturday and tried to set the establishment on fire, the police said.

The lounge, located along Archbishop Reyes Ave., Cebu City, is owned by controversial businessman Peter Lim and his younger brother Wellington.

Peter Lim has been tagged by President Duterte as a big-time drug lord.

Chief Insp. Ma. Theresa Macatangay, Fuente Police Station chief, said that they are still trying to identify the perpetrators of the arson attempt as she appealed to the Lims to cooperate with their investigation to help solve this latest assault on their family.

“As of Saturday, they (Lims) did not give any statement nor coordinate with us for investigation,” said Macatangay.

Cebu Daily News also tried to get the side of the Lims yesterday but to no avail.

Just last March, unidentified men tried to ambush Wellington as he was driving his car out of the Infinity carpark.

Wellington was unhurt but security guard Wilson Bucag, 42, who was guiding Wellington’s car out of the parking lot, was killed after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds on the body.

Asked if the two incidents are related, Macatangay said that they cannot ascertain yet since they are still investigating.

“It is too premature to say that the two incidents are related,” said Macatangay.

Macatangay said that after disarming the security guard, the suspects then poured gasoline around the entrance and front areas of the establishment and started a fire.

The perpetrators, she said, immediately fled on board a van.

However, the fire was immediately put out by the lounge’s employees with the use of fire extinguishers.