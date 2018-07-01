Flood hits some Metro Cebu streets as thunderstorm brought heavy rainfall

Some areas in Metro Cebu experienced heavy rains due to localized thunderstorm on Saturday evening.

Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan weather specialist Joey Figuracion said the heavy rain, which flood a number of streets in Cebu City and Mandaue City, lasted for about two hours, or until around 10 p.m.

He said flooding is commonly experienced in Metro Cebu’s urbanized cities, such as Cebu, Mandaue and Talisay, during a heavy downpour.

Figuracion advised the public to continue monitoring Pagasa’s weather updates.

By Sunday, Cebu is expected to experience sunny weather and occassional thunderstorm, Pagasa said.