WORLD CUP UPDATE: Uruguay in, Portugal out

Edinson Cavani’s brace helped Uruguay arranged a quarterfinals match against France following a 2-1 edging of the Euro champions Portugal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

Earlier, France was the first to advance to the Top 8 with a 4-3 victory over Argentina.

With both Argentina and Portugal out, it means no more Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, in this World Cup. Both are considered the greatest footballers in the world, each having won the FIFA Ballon d’Or five times in the last decade. Despite that, both have so far failed to lead their respective countries to a World Cup title.

Man of the Match Cavani put the two-time World Cup champion Uruguay ahead early in the 7th minute with help from Luis Suarez.

Portugal stayed in contention when it managed to equalize in the 55th minute courtesy of Pepe.

However, Cavani struck again in the 62nd minute to once again put Uruguay ahead at 2-1.

Despite having ball possession, Portugal had difficulty creating chances and eventually had to say goodbye to the World Cup.

While Uruguay will be gunning for its third World Cup title, France is hoping to bag its second.

Uruguay won the title in 1930 and 1950 while France won it in 1998.

Argentina have also won it twice in 1978 and 1986 while Portugal’s best finish was a third place in 1966.