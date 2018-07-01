LOOK: Scenes druing the arrival of passengers at MCIA Terminal 2

A festive mood filled the arrival area of the newly-opened Mactan Cebu Internation Airport as tourists arrived from Shanghai, China around 4 a.m. on July 1.

More than a 100 passengers were greeted with Sinulog Dancers clad in violet-colored costumes and drumbeats that filled the entire Baggage carousels area.

Passengers were also given Cebuano delicacies packed in a box courtesy of GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC).

Photos via Lito Tecson