LOOK: Scenes druing the arrival of passengers at MCIA Terminal 2
A festive mood filled the arrival area of the newly-opened Mactan Cebu Internation Airport as tourists arrived from Shanghai, China around 4 a.m. on July 1.
More than a 100 passengers were greeted with Sinulog Dancers clad in violet-colored costumes and drumbeats that filled the entire Baggage carousels area.
Passengers were also given Cebuano delicacies packed in a box courtesy of GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC).
Photos via Lito Tecson
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.