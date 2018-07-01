Couple arrested in Inayawan drug bust

A 50-year-old man and his live-in partner were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City on June 30, Saturday afternoon.

Police identified the suspects as Roberto Ocampo Jr.and Anabelle Labrada, 48, residents of White Road in Barangay Inayawan.

Seized from them were seven packs of illegal drugs believed to be shabu with an estimated worth of P 680,000.

The suspects are now detained at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) detention facility pending the filing of appropriate charges against them.