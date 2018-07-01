Costas: Nug-as forest reserve needs additional infra

Provincial Tourism Office (PTO) Head Boboi Costas agreed with RDC-7 on the need to put more infrastructure at the Nug-as Forest Reserve in Alcoy town to accommodate more tourists.

Costas said the infrastructure development sector’s nod for the proposed P2 million development project will help improve the ecotourism in Alcoy town.

“That’s a welcome development considering that Nug-as needs infrastructure to take its ecotourism development further,” Costas said.

RDC-7 discussed on Friday the need to rehabilitate the forest reserve using the proposed allocation of P2 million.

Cebu Association of Tour Operators (CATO) President Alice Queblatin also said that the proposed rehabilitation and development project will preserve the ecotourism in the town.

“This is definitely is good news and we will have a real nature park (soon),” said Queblatin.