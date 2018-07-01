Cebu’s LGBT not yet lobbying for same sex marriage

Cebu’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community isn’t pushing for the passage of same-sex marriage in the country as of now.

Their response came in the wake of the recent Social Weather Station (SWS) survey result that showed a majority of Filipinos opposed to the legalization of same-sex marriage.

“It will start that way. It’s a challenge to the LGBT community, but let history instruct us. The U.S. was once against it, yet the US is now overwhelmingly in favor on it, especially the young ones. Soon, there will be hope,” said Alvin Truya said, secretary general of the Cebu Coalition for Equality, a loose coalition of different gay organizations in Cebu.

Based on the SWS survey, 61 percent of Filipinos disagree with the proposed law that would permit same-sex marriage in the Philippines.

The SWS study showed that 44 percent of 1,200 surveyed nationwide said they “strongly disagree” with the proposed law while 17 percent said they “somewhat disagree” with it. The SWS survey ran from from March 23 to 27, 2018.

The SWS noted that most of those who opposed belong to Christian denominations, followed by members of the Muslim and Roman Catholic faiths.

About 22 percent of the surveyed respondents said they agree with the proposal to have a same-sex marriage law in the country.

The survey also revealed that 16 percent of the respondents said they are still undecided on their support to the proposed law. The SWS study was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 respondents.

Truya said he already expected the survey outcome. “It is still because of our so called Christian faith,” he said. He said a considerable number of theologians agreed that the Bible’s stance against the LGBT was misinterpreted.

“For Sodom and Gomorrah, God did not destroy these cities because of homosexuality but for rape and inhospitality,” he said.

For now, Truya said they are lobbying for the Senate passage of the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity and Expression “SOGIE” Equality bill or the Anti-Discrimination Bill.

The SOGIE Equality Bill was approved at the Lower House and is sponsored by Sen. Risa Hontiveros in the Senate.