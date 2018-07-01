Two drug suspects nabbed in Talisay checkpoint

Two suspected drug dealers were arrested at a checkpoint in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, Cebu at past 1 pm last Saturday, June 30.

Supt. Marlu Conag, Talisay City police chief, dentified the suspects as Juvie Padilla of Barangay Tangke, Talisay City and Nhero Capacite of Barangay Sangi, Toledo City.

Taken from their possession were packs of shabu.

The two men also had no helmets and no driver’s license.

They were detained at the Talisay City police precinct.