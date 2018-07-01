Alqueza rules BTA Karambowling event

HERBER Alqueza topped the Bowlingplex Tenpin Association (BTA) Karambowling that took place last Saturday at the Gaisano Bowlingplex in Banilad, Cebu City.

The 12-handicapper Alqueza won the crown by finishing with scores of 199, 236, 209, 211 and 188, for a total of 1,103 pinfalls.

Wilbert Yu settled for second place with 1,027 total pinfalls while third place went to Orly Enoveso, who tallied 1,024 pinfalls.

Vivian Padawan (1,010) and Xyrra Cabusas (995) placed fourth and fifth, respectively.