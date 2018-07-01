Football festival held to help rehab of San Roque football field

TO HELP fund for the rehabilitation of one of the oldest football fields in Cebu, the San Roque Football Club (SRFC) will be holding its annual football festival dubbed as the 13th San Roque Football Cup on August 25 and 26.

The 7-A-Side football festival will be held at the San Roque football field, the very field that the club wants to rehabilitate, located at the back of the San Roque Parish Church in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

SRFC President Oliver Colina said that he has been planning to get the field rehabilitated so the San Roque kids can continue to train there safely.

Aside from the San Roque kids, several Cebu-based teams also use the field for their practices.

Despite its poor state, some teams make do with the San Roque football field as there are not many football fields in the city for public use. There’s only the football field at the Cebu City Sports Center.

There will be 14 categories to be contested—Under 7 Mixed, U9 Mixed, U11 Mixed, U13 Boys, U15 Boys, U15 Girls, U17 Boys, U17 Girls, U19 Boys, U19 Girls, Men’s Open, Inter-Company/BPO, 35-39YO and the 40-Above.

All will be played 7-A-Side except for the U7 Mixed which will be a 5-A-Side. Teams can have a minimum of 10 players and a maximum of 12.

The registration fee for the age-group categories is P1,500 while the Men’s Open, Inter-Company/BPO, 35-39YO and 40-Above will be P2,000.

The club will accept 20 teams for each category. Registration will be on a first come-first served basis as no reservations will be accepted.

The festival will be a Cebu Football Association-sanctioned event.

Aside from the field rehabilitation, the SRFC also plans to spare part of the proceeds for the training of the San Roque kids undertaken by the father and son Tata and Lawrence “Soysoy” Colina.

Colina urged the coaches of interested teams to attend the Coaches’ Meeting on July 25, 6 p.m. at the San Roque Food Park. He said that attendance is a must for their teams to play.

For more information, interested participants can call Colina at mobile no. 0928-084-7637.