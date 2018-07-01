North and South division finals schedules bared

THE CEBU Governor’s Cup 2018 Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament Division Finals schedule is now set with the South kicking off the race to the top on July 4.

Battling for the South Division title will be the Talisay Aquastars and Sibonga. Game 1 will be played at the Talisay City Sports and Cultural Center.

Game 2 will be held in Sibonga on June 6.

Game 1 of the North Division Finals between San Francisco and Consolacion will be on July 8 in the former’s home court while Game 2 will be on July 11 in the Sarok Weavers’ court.

Should any of the two matchups go to a Game 3, the decider will be played at the Cebu Coliseum on July 13.

Winners of both series will advance to the best-of-three overall finals.

Meanwhile, the Aquastars became the only team in the tournament to remain unbeaten after scoring a lopsided 97-79 victory over Sibonga in a no-bearing match last Saturday at the Talisay City Sports and Cultural Center that wrapped up the semifinal round of the South Division. The game was a preview of the South Division Finals.

Alegria managed to salvage a win, beating Barili, 115-111, victory in a battle of winless teams in the South Division semis.