Mt. Mayon spews 500-meter high ash plume anew

LEGAZPI CITY — Mount Mayon had a “phreatic explosion” on Sunday, belching out a 500-meter high ash plume from the summit, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Ed Laguerta, Phivolcs resident volcanologist, said in a text message that the explosion occurred at around 12:34 p.m., generating a 500-meter high white to light gray ash clouds.

“The explosion happened following a downpour where the ash emitted by the volcano was considered minimal,” Laguerta said.

“The phreatic explosion on Sunday back up our recommendation not to lower the alert status of Mayon volcano as it is still exhibiting signs of abnormalities though the trend of restiveness is moving from moderate level of unrest to quiet period or normalcy,” he added.

In an interview earlier, Laguerta said he told members of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) that the agency could not yet give a green light to lower the alert status of two Bicol active volcanoes (Mayon and Bulusan) as they still display signs of restiveness.

Mayon volcano’s alert status remains at Level 2, which means the volcano is at a moderate level of unrest.

Laguerta said parameters such as crater glows, high gas emission and inflated edifice are still signs that magma and gas pressures are present.

The public is warned that sudden explosions, lava collapses, pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) and ash fall can still occur and threaten areas in the upper to middle slopes of Mayon.