Dumpit burial set this Wednesday

SPO1 Adonis Dumpit is scheduled to be buried at the Queen City Cemetery on Wednesday this week, July 4, his family said yesterday.

Josephine Dumpit, the police officer’s estranged wife, said a novena will be held before Dumpit’s coffin is brought to the Cebu City Metropolitan Cathedral for the necrological Mass followed by a funeral procession.

His burial came amid continued appeals by Dumpit’s family for justice.

Dumpit died in an alleged shootout with operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and other agencies in Tagbilaran City, Bohol province last June 27.

Dumpit is the seventh of nine children of Napoleon Dumpit and Liwayway Delos Amantes of Bagangga town in Davao Oriental.

“I know my brother and I am proud of what he did for Cebu City,” Dumpit’s sister Rhea said.