Ceres buses to ply CSBT-T2 route

WITH the opening of the new Terminal 2 (T2) of Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), the Cebu Provincial Government also arranged for private-owned buses to ferry commuters to and from the airport starting on Sunday, July 1.

Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) Manager Joey Herrera said that at least seven 40-seater bus units of Vallacar Transit Inc. (VTI), which operates the Ceres buses, will be transporting passengers from CSBT to the airport and vice versa.

Herrera said there are bus stops where the bus units can load and unload passengers along the way, including stops at Robinsons Fuente, Robinsons Galleria and SM City Cebu.

These buses can also pickup passengers at the bus stops in Mandaue City, such as the North Bus Terminal and Pacific Mall; and at the Gaisano Island Mall in Lapu-Lapu City before going to its last stop at T2.

The buses will operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., departing from Terminal 2 every 30 minutes, Herrera said.

Bus fares would range from P25 to P40.

The Ceres buses had a dry run last June 7, the same day that Terminal 2 was inaugurated by President Rodrigo Duterte, by transporting passengers from CSBT to the Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) 1 in Lapu-Lapu City. Only four buses were fielded at that time, Herrera said.