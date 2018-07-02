The Magical Touch of Jewels and Perfumes

Every ensemble is never complete without the magic touch of jewelries. Regardless of shape, size and value, a piece of jewelry is special in its own way and has varying effects to those who wear it—and each person deserves to have a piece of it.

In the spirit of this, RD Pawnshop’s jewelry line, My Jewels, held a two-day private sale collection of its wide array of affordable jewelries last May 30-31 at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel. It was attended by invited guests and clients who enjoyed special deals and discounts.

The collection included a variety of fine pieces of jewelry, which are lined with gold, gemstones, pearls and diamond, and came at affordable prices.

Aside from the private collection, Belle Reyes, a local perfumer, also held a showcase of her signature collection of fragrances, Ms. Belle Parfumerie.

During the gathering, Reyes gave an interactive lecture on the history and process in making perfumes wherein guests were made to smell scents from natural materials such as lemon grass, rose petal and basil.

After which, guests were also given the chance to make their own personalized scents that are made of the different organic and mineral oils provided.

According to Reyes, coming up with just one scent is definitely not a “piece of cake” because in order to arrive at a desired scent one should need at least 20-30 drops of organic oils, and it usually takes two to three years to ferment one single fragrance.

The signature collection of Ms. Belle Parfumerie is comprised of five fragrances, three of which are created for women: Emerald, a rejuvenating citrus scent; Magenta, a luscious scent, and Sweet Purple, a captivating and sophisticated scent. While the other two, Azure and Midnight, belonged to Bel Homme, Reyes’ fragrance collection for men.

All five fragrances are oil-based which means that they last longer and smell more pleasantly compared to alcohol-based ones.

Each fragrance comes with a 50 ml glass bottle and a box that is uniquely-designed for it. For easy identification, Reyes decided to name each scent with a color.

The five-scent perfume collection is not yet still commercially available in Cebu; however, it is already sold in the different NCC department stores in Davao for only P1,500.00 per bottle.

For more inquiries on My Jewels, you may visit their store on the ground floor of Gaisano Country Mall or you may also visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/myjewelsofficial.

And for interested dealers of Ms. Belle’s Parfumerie, you may contact (032) 505-5767 or 0917 817 3937.