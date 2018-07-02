Larsian’s two-month renovation starts today

By Jessa Sotto July 02,2018

The rows of barbecue at Larsian, along Fuente Osmeña in uptown Cebu City, have become a health concern following complaints of poor sanitation bugging the landmark which was once Cebu’s hottest and most famous food strip. CDN PHOTO/CHRISTIAN MANINGO

Starting today, July 2, Cebu’s famous Larsian barbeque strip will be closed for two months as it will undergo a rehabilitation and repair works.

Larsian Administrator Joey Herrera said that stall owners will temporarily be relocated to a capitol owned lot in B. Rodriguez Street, a few meters away from the original location.

The P1.8 rehabilitation and repair works, according to Herrera, will address the drainage and sanitary problems in the area.

Stall owners and workers will also be undergoing a series of training on proper food handling and customers service, added Herrera.

Larsian will be re-opened by September once the renovation is finished.

