Affordable Mouth-watering Steaks, Appetizers and More at Fat Jim’s Steak House

Looking for a full meal to satisfy your palate? Fat Jim’s Steak House at FLC Center, Hernan Cortes St., Mandaue City is now serving quality mouth-watering steaks, appetizers and more at diner-friendly prices.

Owned and managed by entrepreneur and dad Jonathan Young with his wife, Abigail Young and his sister, Fatima Young, the restaurant chain emerged out of their passion for food and impeccable taste in quality food service.

“We decided to open up a steak house since Jonathan is a fan of steaks. We also added our personal favorites to our menu, so we also have pastas, salads and appetizers, sandwiches and all-day breakfast meals,” said Abigail Young.

“In terms of food handling, we train our people to execute and practice proper hygiene at all times,” she added.

Head chef Fatima Young, also took up Culinary Arts and is responsible for most of the menu in the restaurant.

“We use fresh ingredients for grilling our steaks, we also use our own special sauces including peppercorn and mushroom gravy,” said Fatima Young.’

Fat Jim’s recommended menus include the Certified Angus Rib Eye Steak which contains 400 grams of Angus beef served with vegetable sides and a choice of plain rice, mashed potato, garlic rice or french fries, Fat Jim’s Chop which includes grilled pork chop in mushroom sauce with vegetable sides and rice, Fat Jim’s Big Breakfast Club Platter with bacon, mini sausages, ham, scrambled eggs and a choice of bread or garlic rice, and the Seafood Pasta with fish, shrimp and clams in garlic and white wine sauce.

Diners can avail of the special promotional prices on Ribeye, US Prime Cut and Tenderloin steaks and purchase their Italian Brewed Coffee available all day at only 60 Php.

Fat Jim’s Steak House is open from 11AM – 10AM at the ground floor of FLC Center, Hernan Cortes Street, Mandaue City. One may contact 0917 321 1977 or visit www.facebook.com/Fat-Jims-Steak-House.