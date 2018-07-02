What’s Cooking at JCentre Mall?

New and exciting flavors await shoppers at JCentre mall this June with an array full of freshly prepared and cooked meals that the whole family can enjoy.

Looking for an affordable Filipino-type of comfort food? Lugaw ni Bossing serves all-time rice porridge favorites such as Lugaw with Adobong Chicken Feet, Lugaw with Adobong Tito (pig’s uterus), Go To with sliced oxstripe, Go To with Egg, GoTuyo with sliced oxstripe, half egg and small dried fish, Lugaw with Tuyo with small dried fish and half egg and T3 Special. They also have Plain Lugaw, Egg Caldo, Arroz Caldo and Lugaw with Chicharon.

For heavy meal eaters, Reel Pizza serves American-Italian flavors of pizza, pasta and chicken including fried wings in zesty, spicy and original seasonings, Spaghetti Bolognese, Carbonara, Garlic Cheese and Meatballs, sandwiches like Calzone, Garlic Knots, Sausage, Meatball and Blue Cheese Chicken Subs.

Lugaw ni Bossing and Reel Pizza food chains are located at the first level of JCentre Mall near the concierge.

Select your favorite meals and dine with friends and family at JCentre Mall, A.S. Fortuna Street, Bakilid, Mandaue City.