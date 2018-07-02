Senior citizen arrested for attempted homicide

A senior citizen with a pending case of attempted homicide surrendered to Danao City police station on Monday, July 2.

Supt.Jaime Quiocho, the city’s police chief, identified the suspect as Cesar Lawas, 61, a resident of Barangay Sabang, Danao City.

An arrest warrant was issued by the Municipal Trial Court in Cities (MTCC) of Danao City.

The suspect was released shortly after he posted bail amounting to P12,000.