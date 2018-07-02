Settlers stave off demolition attempt in Banilad

At least 50 settlers of Sitio Back Shell, Barangay Banilad in Mandaue City barricaded the entrance with lumber logs along AS Fortuna Street leading to their homes to stave off a demolition Monday morning.

Streamers made of sacks that bore the message “Walay demolisyon kon walay relokasyon” (No demolition without a relocation)” hung along the entrance.

A settler, Gerry Daiin said they refused to vacate their site despite repeated notices issued to them by the lot owner who offered financial aid in exchange for leaving the area.

Dalin said they stayed in the area since the 90s and there are militant urban groups willing to help them in their case.

He said they are willing to join a Community Mortgage Program (CMP) to pay off the lots they occupy.